Explosive! PHOTOs of 2 married men and a woman from Kisumu having 3SOME SEX in a lodging emerge.

, , , , 04:09

Wednesday, May 22, 2019- Social media is on fire after a sex scandal involving 2 married men and a woman from Kisumu  emerged.

Apparently, they were engaging in threesome sex in a lodging and the photos have surfaced online.

According to the post, a guy smashed someone’s wife and the revenge was serve cold after he was sent photos of his wife having sex with two married men.

Here’s the post that has gone viral  and photos of the two married men and a woman from Kisumu engaging in threesome sex.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno