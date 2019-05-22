Explosive! PHOTOs of 2 married men and a woman from Kisumu having 3SOME SEX in a lodging emerge.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Photos 04:09
Wednesday, May 22, 2019- Social media is on fire after a sex scandal involving 2 married men and a woman from Kisumu emerged.
Apparently, they were engaging in threesome sex in a lodging and the photos have surfaced online.
According to the post, a guy smashed someone’s wife and the revenge was serve cold after he was sent photos of his wife having sex with two married men.
Here’s the post that has gone viral and photos of the two married men and a woman from Kisumu engaging in threesome sex.