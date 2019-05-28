ESTHER PASSARIS rants on twitter over RAILA Burma lunch snub, says she would not have ‘over-eaten’ (LOOK)

Tuesday, May 28, 2019-

Nairobi Woman Representative,

Esther Passaris, has taken to social media to rant over her exclusion from a lunch meeting presided over by NASA Leader, Raila Odinga, in Burma market on Monday afternoon.





Flanked by Nairobi Senator, Johnston Sakaja and Makadara MP George Aladwa, Raila interacted with traders before having lunch in the famous market.





This did not go down well with Passaris, who called the meeting a ‘boys club’ wondering why she was not invited by virtue of being the Nairobi County Woman Rep.





She went on to state that she would not have ‘over-eaten’









“ #GenderBalance I promise I wouldn't have over eaten and burst your budget if you invited me as the duly elected Woman Rep. This 'boys club' mentality needs to be checked. 50% of our population are women. We have been told to fight for our space. #SDG5 #RespectWomenLeaders ,” she said.





While neither Sakaja nor Raila have responded to her, Kenyans feel that she’s being petty.





See the post and reaction below.

#RespectWomenLeaders https://t.co/LQOP0GyavP #GenderBalance I promise I wouldn't have over eaten and burst your budget if you invited me as the duly elected Woman Rep. This 'boys club' mentality needs to be checked. 50% of the our population are women. We have been told to fight for our space. #SDG5 May 28, 2019

Burma ni kwa wanaume, tukienda Kempinski Villa Rosa tutakuinvite I promise. — KING JOSIAH (@KINGJOSIAH001) May 28, 2019

Madam @EstherPassaris dont be petty. You can as well go there and do exactly the same thing without inviting them (men) May 28, 2019

The best reply so far is Burma is a boys place.. Kempiski you won't be left out. @EstherPassaris I feel your pain that meal looks good. May 28, 2019



