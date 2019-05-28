ESTHER PASSARIS rants on twitter over RAILA Burma lunch snub, says she would not have ‘over-eaten’ (LOOK)

Tuesday, May 28, 2019- Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has taken to social media to rant over her exclusion from a lunch meeting presided over by NASA Leader, Raila Odinga, in Burma market on Monday afternoon.

Flanked by Nairobi Senator, Johnston Sakaja and Makadara MP George Aladwa, Raila interacted with traders before having lunch in the famous market.

This did not go down well with Passaris, who called the meeting a ‘boys club’  wondering why she was not invited by virtue of being the Nairobi County Woman Rep.

She went on to state that she would not have ‘over-eaten’


 #GenderBalance I promise I wouldn't have over eaten and burst your budget if you invited me as the duly elected Woman Rep. This 'boys club' mentality needs to be checked. 50% of our population are women. We have been told to fight for our space. #SDG5 #RespectWomenLeaders,” she said.

While neither Sakaja nor Raila have responded to her, Kenyans feel that she’s being petty.

