ESTHER PASSARIS may dump RAILA for RUTO ahead of 2022! See how she attacked baba after yesterday’s lunch at Burma Market?

Tuesday May 28, 2019 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Monday passed by Burma Market in Nairobi County where he ate lunch and addressed the residents in the area.





However, Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris has criticized the meeting citing it lacked "gender balance".





"Gender Balance! I promise I wouldn't have overeaten and burst your budget if you invited me as the duly elected Woman Rep. This 'boys club' mentality needs to be checked. 50% of our population are women. We have been told to fight for our space #SDG5," read a tweet by Passaris.





Leaders who accompanied the opposition leader at the event include Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Makadara MP George Aladwa, the Senate Minority leader John Mbadi and Siaya Senator James Orengo among other leaders who were all male.





This comes even as Passaris has decided to go slow on Deputy President William Ruto, saying she will not attack him because she respects him even though she was elected on an ODM ticket.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



