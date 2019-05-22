ERIC OMONDI dumped by his Italian slay queen girlfriend like a rotten cabbage after bragging they will have a wedding worth Ksh 80 Milliion

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

- The much hyped affair between local comedian Eric Omondi and his Italian slay queen girlfriend, Miss Chanty, has flopped.





Omondi and Chanty have been dating since 2015 and Kenyans were eagerly waiting for their wedding.





The high flying comedian had bragged in a recent interview that he will walk down the aisle with his sexy girlfriend in a lavish wedding worth Ksh 80 million but things have turned south.





They have parted ways after wasting each other’s time for four years.

Eric Omondi confirmed that he has broken up with his girlfriend through an emotional facebook post.





“I WILL MISS YOU.



I met you when you were only 19...I have known you for 4 and ahalf years...Shared and created some of the best moments in life with you. You changed my life COMPLETELY...As you move into your new phase in life with or without me I want to wish you all the best My Love ❤ ️ ...The paths that brought us together are now facing different directions and as you move on in your path I WISH you the BEST life has to offer. I PRAY to GOD ALMIGHTY that he MAY keep you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏 🏽 ...MAY he lead you.. May he watch over you...I want to let you know that I will always be here for you ANYTIME, EVERYTIME. As you fly away my Love ❤ ️ May you glow, Shine like the Angel that you are. I WILL MISS YOU 😰 Every moment...Every Single moment. You are the best thing that happened to me!!! Na kwa wale wadau wadaku, Chantal and I are okay. We were friends long before we were lovers and our Friendship stays for life. And to those young Men and Women who prefer to take each others lives at the end of a relationship, let this be a LESSON to you all. You do not own a person and it doesn't always work out. Anyway guys have yourselves a blessed day and remember to wish Chantal a HAPPY BIRTHDAY this coming Friday. BLESS 🙏🏽 . @miss.chanty” He wrote.



