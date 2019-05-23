End of the road for corrupt Governor FERDINAND WAITITU as is finally arrested-ANN WAIGURU could be next

Thursday May 23, 2019 -Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has finally been arrested in connection to mega corruption scandals in his county.





Detectives from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Waititu after conducting coordinated raids on his homes.





After the raid on his Runda residence, the county head was bundled into the EACC van and taken to Integrity Centre for questioning.





The detectives took away records relating to contracts issued by the Governor as well as some number plates found in the boot of his Toyota Prado.





Earlier in the morning, the sleuths had stormed two of his Nairobi homes in a 6-hour operation to gather evidence.





The detectives searched his homes in Runda and Garden Estate for documents in connection to corruption in Kiambu County Government.





15 other county officials are also targeted in the ongoing investigations involving billions of shillings.





The Kenyan DAILY POST















