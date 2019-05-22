End of days! See what vocal pastor did after sleeping wife of senior court official countless times? He should burn in hell

Wednesday May 22, 2019- Residents of Trans-Nzoia County have been left in shock after a local pastor reportedly admitted to having eloped with the wife of a senior court official.





On Mother’s Day, it is said that the pastor posted a message on his Facebook page wishing the man’s wife and the mother-in-law the best of wishes.





The court official is believed to have confronted the Pastor, Andrew Masai Ndiema of Bethel Church Ministry in Matisi Corner after learning of the affair with his wife but ended up receiving threats.





However, when contacted for comment, the pastor denied ever issuing any threats to the husband.





He instead challenged the man to bear up with the situation after losing his wife.





“I have been summoned by the DCIO that I have issued threats. My simple advice is to let him accept as a man that his wife is gone,” Pastor Ndiema retorted.





And to add salt to injury, the woman, Debrah Miriam Edebi, also vowed not to go back to her husband, claiming that she had moved on.





“Let him go back to my parents and ask for his money now that my relationship with him is a closed chapter,” she remarked.





The court official claims that he married Miriam in 2017 under customary law and paid Ksh 150,000 as dowry.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







