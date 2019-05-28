Embarrassing moment as Ugandan singer’s ‘NUNU” pops out during a performance (PHOTOs)

, , , , 08:48


Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - Fast rising Ugandan singer, Karole Kasita, exposed her private parts to revelers who had gathered at the popular Club Amnesia to watch her perform.

The singer took to stage dressed in a raunchy lingerie that left her “Nunu” visible to anyone with eyes.

The photos have caused an online uproar but the singer has clapped back at haters telling them to keep the morals to themselves because she was born to entertain.

See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

She Cheated And It’s My Fault: How One Man Saved His Marriage

One unnamed lady from Mombasa was caught in between a rock and a hard place after her marriage started to become rather mellow and boring....

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno