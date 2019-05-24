EKO DYDA’s wife reveals more juicy details on their flopped marriage, the gospel rapper has been smashing her best friend

Friday, May 24, 2019 - Gospel rapper, Ekodyda, has broken up with his curvaceous wife, Cynthia, after 9 years of marriage.





Rumours of Ekodyda’s troubled marriage surfaced 3 months ago but he downplayed them and insisted that his marriage is still okay.





But the rapper’s wife has confirmed they are no longer an item.





According to Cynthia, the rapper has been cheating on him with her best friend.





While speaking in an interview after revealing that she decided to walk out of her troubled marriage over infidelity, Cynthia said,





“Whether negative or positive, the truth is that I have to move on. I want the world to know that Eko Dydda and I are no longer living together. I walked out because of infidelity,” she said.





Cynthia further revealed that the rapper has been lying in the media that they still live together.





“Whatever he is going to the media saying that we are together is a lie. I live in a separate place with the kids and I want the world to know that after nine years, I have finally left the marriage . I want him to start afresh with the woman he is with”





Cynthia claims that her best friend wrecked her marriage and warned women against trusting their friends.





“The world should also know that not every woman should be trusted because I trusted my best friend only to know she was finding her way in my marriage. I don’t want to live a lie where we lie to people that we are together and yet we are not. This has to stop and he doesn’t have to go to interviews mentioning “Oooh my family this and that”. The negativity he is refusing to talk about is because he is the cause of it,” she added.





Cynthia married Ekodyda when he was struggling in the slums of Mathare.





She had stuck with him through thick and thin but he turned into a chameleone after getting fame and money.



