Drunk in Love! Comedian CHIPUKEEZY and his SEXY girlfriend lock lips during romantic getaway (PHOTOs)

Comedian Vincent Muasya popularly known as Chipukeezy is drunk in love and he wants the whole world to know.





The diminutive comedian has taken to Instagram to share photos of himself having a good time with his sexy girlfriend, Agness Kibanja, despite promising to keep his private life off social media after he broke up with fiancée, Viviane, a few months ago.





“Moving forward, you will hear very little about me and my personal life. And again, on my failed relationship, it is a non-issue,” he said then.





The love birds were somewhere in the coast having a good time as the photos he shared on his Instagram attest.