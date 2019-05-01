Drama at JKIA as UHURU blocks Somalia Minister and MPs from entering Kenya and chases them away - They will regret antagonizing Kenya

Tuesday May 21, 2019 - There was drama at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport yesterday after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta denied a Somalia Minister and two MPs entry into Kenya over the disputed oil blocks.





This came hours after Somalia’s Parliament passed the Petroleum Bill which will allow it to start oil exploration.





In February this year, Kenya temporarily recalled her Ambassador to Somalia after the Maritime border dispute escalated as the country prepares to face Somalia at the International Court of Justice in September.





Voice of America Journalist, Harun Maruf, in a tweet on Monday evening, 'confirmed' that the country's Energy Minister, Osman Liban, and two Senators were among those turned away at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).





"Deputy Minister of Energy and two lawmakers are tonight being held at JKIA after Kenya denied them entry because they’ve Somali passports, per source. According to sources, other Ministers, officials were allowed to enter only after producing their western passports," he said.





RTN Somali TV, which broadcasts in the Somali language from Nairobi, also confirmed the new twist, which shows that Kenya's relationship with the Horn of Africa nation may be on its deathbed.





"Deputy Minister of Water Osman Libah, Senators Ilyas and Zamzam confirmed being denied access into Kenya. They will tonight spend their night at the JKIA airport Nairobi awaiting to return back to Mogadishu Tuesday morning. Efforts by Somalia Embassy to intercede were unsuccessful," reads RTN Somali TV's tweet.



