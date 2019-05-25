Drama as Governor JOSEPH Ole LENKU storms a police station and frees 10 hardcore criminals who were facing death sentence

Saturday May 25, 2019 -There was drama in Kajiado after Governor Joseph Ole Lenku stormed a police station and set free ten suspects who had been arrested for robbery with violence.

The Governor stormed Mashuuru Police Station in the Thursday incident and released the suspects who are matatu operators.

According to sources, Lenku is said to have engaged the County Police Commander Beatrice Gachago and Kajiado County Commissioner Joshua Nkatha to release the 10 individuals, but they could not come to an agreement, prompting the Governor to take the law into his hands.

According to the police, the 10 were charged with robbing a trader by the name John Musyoki Sh17, 800 using crude weapons and were facing death sentence.

Reports further indicate that the matatu operators were arrested on May 13, and had secured their release through a lawyer, but could not be let go until they paid a fine of Sh115, 000.

The suspects are alleged to have attacked a colleague who was charging Sh500 for fare, against the set amount of Sh700.

The Kenyan DAILY POST











