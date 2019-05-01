DONALD TRUMP’s Government denied RUTO a VISA to the US over corruption, let no one lie to you - DAVID MURATHE spills the beans

Thursday May 23, 2019 - Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop blaming State House for all the troubles facing him.





On Monday, Ruto and his allies accused State House operatives of blocking his visit to the United States and Canada where he was set to lecture in a number of universities.





But in an interview with a local daily on Wednesday, Murathe revealed that Ruto was denied a Visa by US Government for stealing public money.





“It is high time somebody grew balls, come out clearly and tell Kenyans the truth; Statehouse did not block him from his much publicized North America tour; let him first show us his VISA if he got any, you people must stop believing cheap propaganda.”





“Uhuru’s diary is known months in advance save for emergencies, so the issue of diary clash is utter bullshit," Murathe stated.





Last week, US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, warned that corrupt Kenyans will neither be allowed into the US nor pay for their children’s education there.





McCarter spoke during the Junior Achievement Organisation 100 year’s celebration in Nairobi.





“You cannot allow somebody to steal Sh 20 billion and fine them Sh 10 billion.”





“We deal with thieves in a very brutal way, not even according to the law.”





“Somehow, we tolerate the theft of billions in Kenya.”





“If we stop tolerating thievery, Kenya will be a shining star for democracy and prosperity in Africa,” McCarter said.



