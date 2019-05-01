Distance Healing

, 22:00


One of my greatest attribute is distance healing. 

This is when i help people who are not physically present with me. 

It does not matter where you are, I can assist you successfully. I help human beings and pets alike.

Have u got problems bugging , we can work together, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. 

You must be a quiet place and detach yourself from everything a round you. 

This is very important because of your bodies must connect without any interference .

*So should you find that you are not at peace with yourself and those around

*Should you find that things are not working as you want them to just connect us on +254740637248
CALL - +254740637248 

WEBSITE - WWW.MUGWENUDOCTORS.COM

PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY

WORKING HOURS - MONDAY - FRIDAY 9AM - 6PM

   

