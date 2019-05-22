Did Dubai ruler, Sheikh MAKTOUM, lie to UHURU and RAILA? UAE now disowns him over gold scam-Says the whole scandal is concocted lies

Wednesday May 22, 2019 -The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Kenya, Khalid Al Mualla, has distanced the UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum from the controversial gold scam.





Speaking yesterday, Mualla said there was no link between the Sheikh and the scandal that was being investigated by the DCI.





He further dismissed reports about a letter said to have come from the ruler of Dubai regarding the gold consignment in question and conveyed his displeasure at a series of memes depicting the royalty as giving orders to Kenya.





“There is no such letter. It is all fabricated, and even if there were, who in their right sense would believe him? He is the vice-president of the country. There has been no official communication on this issue between Kenya and the UAE,” the envoy told journalists.





The ambassador noted that if indeed there was communication between both countries, he would have been the one to deliver it.



