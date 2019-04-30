Dickimitazion is real! Keroche heiress, ANERLISA MUIGAI, buys her Tanzanian boyfriend, BEN POL, a lavish mansion(PHOTOs & VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Photos 06:01
Wednesday, May 1, 2019-When Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai started splashing photos getting mushy with Tanzanian singer, Ben Pol, many people thought that they were just pulling stunts.
Most
the men she dates are only interested in her riches and they dump her after
milking he pockets.
Anerlisa has been involved in relationships with several men in the past but she has not been so lucky when it comes to the matters of the heart.
However, the relationship between Ben Pol and Anerlisa proved to be serious recently after he proposed to her along the shores of the ocean and she said yes.
There are also reports that she is carrying the singer’s baby.
The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Anerlisa has bought Ben Pol a lavish a mansion in his native country.
The mansion is located the exclusive surburbs of Mbeya beach, an area occupied by the rich.
We understand that contractors are putting final touches to the lavish mansion.
It is not clear whether the singer will move in to the lavish mansion alone or he will move in with his pregnant fiance and start life as husband and wife.
Here are photos of the lavish mansion.
Let's take you round the lavish mansion courtesy of Wasafi TV.
Star wa Muziki wa RnB Hapa Nchini @iambenpol Ameamua Kuvuta Mjengo Mpya wa Kifahari ambao location yake ni Mbezi Beach Dar es Salaam, na @wasafitv Ilifunga Safari Mpaka Kwenye Nyumba hiyo.. . UKIINGIA KWENYE CHANNE YETU YA YOUTUBE #WASAFIMEDIA UNAWEZA KUTAZAMA KWA UREFU ZAIDI NYUMBA HII NA SEHEMU ZAKE ZA NDANI KWA UREFU ZAIDI #HiiNiYetuSote #SanaaImezaliwaUpya #HuuNiMwakaWako #HainaKufeli
