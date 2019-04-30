Dickimitazion is real! Keroche heiress, ANERLISA MUIGAI, buys her Tanzanian boyfriend, BEN POL, a lavish mansion(PHOTOs & VIDEO).

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

-When Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai started splashing photos getting mushy with Tanzanian singer, Ben Pol, many people thought that they were just pulling stunts.





Anerlisa has been involved in relationships with several men in the past but she has not been so lucky when it comes to the matters of the heart.





Most the men she dates are only interested in her riches and they dump her after milking he pockets.





However, the relationship between Ben Pol and Anerlisa proved to be serious recently after he proposed to her along the shores of the ocean and she said yes.





There are also reports that she is carrying the singer’s baby.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Anerlisa has bought Ben Pol a lavish a mansion in his native country.





The mansion is located the exclusive surburbs of Mbeya beach, an area occupied by the rich.





We understand that contractors are putting final touches to the lavish mansion.





It is not clear whether the singer will move in to the lavish mansion alone or he will move in with his pregnant fiance and start life as husband and wife.





Here are photos of the lavish mansion.









Let's take you round the lavish mansion courtesy of Wasafi TV.







