Details of Dubai ruler’s meeting with UHURU and RAILA that scared them to death! See what he promised to do to Kenyans in Dubai if he will not get his gold back?

Monday May 20, 2019 -Details have emerged of a secret meeting between Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , together with President Uhuru Kenyatta and AU Special Envoy Raila Odinga in a bid to recover his stolen gold.





The Sheikh sought to personally bring the matter to the attention of the President Uhuru Kenyatta and brother, Raila Odinga, during a stopover in Dubai, when they were returning from a summit in China after three months trying to have his gold delivered in vain.





According to reports, the Dubai ruler explained to the duo that he had been taken in circles in Nairobi over the gold consignment that was to be trucked from DRC Congo and flown out via Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.





During the meeting, the Sheikh gave Uhuru and Raila some evidence and threatened to deport all Kenyans living and working in Dubai if he will not get back his gold as soon as possible.



