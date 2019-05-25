Desperate WILLIAM RUTO continues using kids in his PR stunts as he desperately hunts for 2022 votes(PHOTOs).

Saturday, May 25, 2019-Deputy President William Ruto continued with his usual PR stunts in Narok after he invited a young boy to the podium and the cameras were ready to capture the moment.

After being painted as the most corrupt politician in Kenya, Ruto has been trying hard to redeem himself.

He mostly loves using kids in his PR stunts.

See these photos from Narok.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

