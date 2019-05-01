DCI KINOTI warns UHURU and RAILA to desist from taking photos with scammers and drug lords like JARED - You are making the DCI’s job very difficult

Tuesday May 21, 2019 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, has warned public officials to be careful when taking pictures with young flashy individuals.





According to investigations by the DCI, these youth belong to a syndicate of cons who wield power, wealth and influence.





They allegedly operate from high-end estates and drive big cars.





They take photos with senior Government officials and splash them on their social media pages to convince would-be victims that they enjoy close relationships with the officials.





“We have advised public figures to be wary of individuals they take pictures with.”





“Kenya is almost becoming a stage of play for conmen, who in most cases are young men, leading flashy lifestyles,’’ Kinoti stated.





“They carefully map out activities, pick and lure victims before making a kill,” he added.





The DCI lamented that once such pictures are taken, it becomes very difficult to delink leaders from the conmen.



