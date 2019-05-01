CRISTIANO RONALDO adds one of a kind Bugatti La Voiture to his collection of supercars (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 01, 2019-

The Juventus talisman is the proud owner of the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire, said to be the most expensive car ever built.





The 34-year old who is thought to earn around Sh3.4 billion per year, has splashed a staggering Ksh 1.3 billion on the unique Bugatti, which was first presented to the world at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

However, he will not be able to drive the car until 2021 as the company still needs to finalise some small details on the prototype, according to reports.

The supercar is powered by an 8.0 –litre turbocharged W16 engine and can reach 420kph.

Ronaldo is no stranger to super cars, as he owns a Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari F12 TDF among others.









Check out photos of the Bugatti La Voiture and his collection below.







