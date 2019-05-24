Corrupt Governor FERDINAND WAITITU’s bank accounts shock EACC detectives! See what they found in his accounts-This is hard to believe

Friday May 24, 2019 -Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission ( EACC) who are investigating Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu were shocked to find out that accounts operated by the Governor were nearly empty.





This is even as Waititu has been bragging all over that he is a wealthy man with several high end properties to his name.





The officers are now probing whether Waititu may have used proxies and immediate family members to transact millions that he has been accused of siphoning from the County Government of Kiambu.





“We are on a trail to establish the unexplained wealth that he has amassed within the short period that he has been in office.”





"The Governor seems to have embarked on a buying spree of property, without blinking an eye about their prices,” EACC spokesman Yassin Amaro stated.





