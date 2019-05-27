Corrupt Governor FERDINAND WAITITU weds his wife and partner in looting, SUSAN, in a colourful ceremony (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 27, 2019 - It was pomp and colour as embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, wedded his wife Susan Ndung’u in a traditional ceremony known as “Ngurario” in Kikuyu culture.





Ngurario is the final part of the traditional wedding protocol.





Apparently, a married Kikuyu man is not considered man enough if he has not gone through the Ngurario ceremony.





The ceremony now clears the way for Governor Waititu to receive the bride price of his daughters.





Waititu and his wife have been linked to the theft of millions of shillings allocated to Kiambu County Government.





Waititu’s wife has opened accounts where her corrupt husband channels money stolen from the County.



