Command & Compel Spells

1. Commanding Oil



This is the basic recipe I use, from my own book of shadows, to create a Commanding Oil; and this recipe has worked successfully for me.





Items needed:





Herbs: calamus root and licorice root– other plants with strong commanding properties may include vetiver and bergamot, which is a good commanding herb for matters pertaining to finances





Oils: you can use as a base– olive oil, baby oil (unscented), or mineral oil; for a commanding oil of malevolent intentions, use castor oil





Combine and crush your chosen herbs in a mortar and pestle, add them to the oil. Either heat the oil in a pot just until you begin to smell the herbs, releasing their energy, and pour it into a jar; or add the oil and herbs directly to a jar and leave it sit beneath the sun or the moon for several hours.





It’s that simple.





2. Do My Bidding Spell





In order to get another person to bend to your will and do what you want, you will create a candle spell using Commanding Oil. You will, in essence, put yourself above your target, overpowering them magically, allowing the oil to do its work.





Items needed:





1. One black candle to represent your target

2. One white candle to represent yourself

3. Commanding Oil

4. 3 straight pins





Carve the name of your target on the black candle and anoint this candle with Commanding Oil. Insert three straight pins an equal distance apart about an inch from the top of the candle. Carve your own name on the white candle. You will situate these candles so that the white candle representing you is above the black candle representing your target. I’ve actually taken a small slip of paper and written on it exactly what I wanted the target to do, folding it and slipping it beneath the black candle.





You will situate these candles so that the white candle is positioned above the black candle. As the black candle burns down, the straight pins will eventually begin to fall, and as they do, so too, the will of your target will crumble.





