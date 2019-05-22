Comedian ERIC OMONDI reveals details of his Sh80 million wedding with his Italian Bae, CHANTAL (LOOK)

Wednesday, May 22, 2019- Comedian Eric Omondi proposed to his beautiful Italian girlfriend, Chantal, in 2016 and fans expected a wedding to follow soon.





However, three years after the glamorous proposal, the skinny-funny man appears to be in no hurry to tie the knot.





Speaking in an interview in 2016 about the expected wedding, Eric said:





“It is not easy. Weddings and the process around them can be very involving.





“As much as people expected this to happen earlier, the good thing is we are doing it at our own speed.





“I want something perfect for my sweetheart, not just another wedding but a memorable affair that befits her class.





“And when it happens, you can be sure we won’t be sparing any effort,”





True to his words, the comedian plans to have a lavish wedding ceremony soon that will cost a staggering Sh80 Million.





Speaking to local daily, the 28-year old said:





“My wedding is not a personal affair, it’s an international affair. Kenya is marrying Italy and it’s coming to Kenya with all the benefits we need,”





“Our wedding hasn’t happened yet because I’m waiting for you [Kenyans] to help me fundraise. I need Sh80 million; for the dowry payment, pre-wedding and main wedding.





"Soon, I will share M-Pesa number so people can contribute something,” he said.





He added: “I’ll go for the ceremony accompanied by 15 people, among them Hon Babu Owino, Governor Sonko, and Hon Jaguar. I will have to hire a private jet,”





It is not clear if the comedian is dead serious or just messing with people but only time only tell.



