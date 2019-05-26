Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI gushes over her ‘Community Husband’ JARED OMBONGI on social media (LOOK)

Sunday, May 26, 2019-

Media Personality Lilian Muli is madly in love with her ‘community husband’ and father of her son, Jared Ombongi.





This Citizen TV presenter took to Instagram to share a picture of the controversial businessman feeding their son and captioned it “My babies at Team Time”





Sometimes back, Lilian stunned Kenyans when she humiliated Mr. Ombongi on social media, calling him a community husband and a serial womanizer.





However, it appears they have since patched up their differences and living happily together.





In a different post on Instagram, Lilian advised her fans that true love is more than the ‘cheesy awe-inspiring’ posts they see on social media.









She wrote: “I don’t think most people understand what true love is. It’s not the cheesy “couple goals” posts for Instagram. It’s not the fancy dates, the happy hours, or the majestic nights laughing at silly movies,”





She added: “True love is waking up in the middle of the night to help you when you’re sick because I don’t want you to be sick alone. It’s being your shoulder to cry on, to vent to.





“True love is being your biggest cheerleader and toughest critic. True love is looking at each other on a spiritual level, a level so deep, that you can feel them when they’re gone. True love is six little words, 'no matter what, I got you',”





See the photo below.



