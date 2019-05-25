CITIZEN TV presenter SAM GITUKU weds long-time girlfriend IVY, in a colorful ceremony (PHOTOs)

, , 07:49

Saturday, May 25, 2019- Citizen TV anchor, Sam Gituku, has officially left the bachelors’ club.

The soft spoken journalist tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and colleague at Royal Media, Ivy Waithereo, in a star studded ceremony.

The beautiful bride, Ivy, is a news director at Citizen TV.

The invite only affair was graced by some notable media personalities and Sam’s colleagues.


See photos below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

