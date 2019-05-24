Chinese Ambassador issues a tough warning after meeting DP RUTO-See what the DP told him to warrant such stern warning?

Friday May 24, 2019- Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng, on Thursday, issued a warning to Chinese nationals in the country during a meeting with Deputy President William Ruto.





This is after Ruto complained of increasing indiscipline cases among the Chinese nationals living and working in Kenya.





Speaking during the meeting, Peng noted with concern that their citizens were increasingly being involved in crime and indiscipline cases.





He declared that those found flouting the laws of the land would not only be punished by Kenya but also would face “our own internal measures as China”.





“Our citizens must respect the rule of law in Kenya. They should do the right thing and get permits and licenses where necessary,” he reiterated.





Peng explained that as an Ambassador, he would want to make Kenya-China relations flourish and assured the government of his country’s support and collaboration in development.





On his part, DP Ruto assured of mutual cooperation between the two countries.





