CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE‘s emotional tribute to fallen Kenyan author BINYAVANGA WAINAIANA will make you cry (LOOK)

, , , 05:14


Tuesday, May 28, 2019- Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has paid a glowing tribute to fallen Kenyan gay author, Binyavanga Wainaina, on social media.

Taking to Facebook, the Half of a Yellow Sun author shared photos of herself hanging out with Binyavanga, who passed away on May 21, after short illness with an emotional tribute.

She captioned the photos:

Binyavanga Wainaina. (1971 – 2019)

So kind, so generous, so humorous, so brilliant, so brave, so
talented, so knowledgeable, so wonderfully curious, so original.

I am struggling. To use the past tense. To stop crying.

My beloved ‘Canga.’ There is nobody else remotely like you. Nobody.

With you, I felt so known, so understood. And there is no gift, in a
friendship, more precious than this.

I love you. Always. Rest well.

Chimamanda.

See photos below.





