CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE‘s emotional tribute to fallen Kenyan author BINYAVANGA WAINAIANA will make you cry (LOOK)

Binyavanga Wainaina. (1971 – 2019)

So kind, so generous, so humorous, so brilliant, so brave, so

talented, so knowledgeable, so wonderfully curious, so original.

I am struggling. To use the past tense. To stop crying.

My beloved ‘Canga.’ There is nobody else remotely like you. Nobody.

With you, I felt so known, so understood. And there is no gift, in a

friendship, more precious than this.

I love you. Always. Rest well.