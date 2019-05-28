CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE‘s emotional tribute to fallen Kenyan author BINYAVANGA WAINAIANA will make you cry (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:14
Tuesday, May 28, 2019- Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has paid a glowing tribute to fallen Kenyan gay author, Binyavanga Wainaina, on social media.
Taking to Facebook, the Half of a Yellow Sun author shared photos of herself hanging out with Binyavanga, who passed away on May 21, after short illness with an emotional tribute.
She captioned the photos:
Binyavanga Wainaina. (1971 – 2019)
So kind, so generous, so humorous, so brilliant, so brave, so
talented, so knowledgeable, so wonderfully curious, so original.
I am struggling. To use the past tense. To stop crying.
My beloved ‘Canga.’ There is nobody else remotely like you. Nobody.
With you, I felt so known, so understood. And there is no gift, in a
friendship, more precious than this.
I love you. Always. Rest well.
Chimamanda.
See photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.