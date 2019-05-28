Check out our tips on 7 Football matches played today where you can make good money.

, , 06:08


Tuesday, May 28, 2019- Everyday, we take the bookies on by predicting the outcome of several football matches.

We have carefully selected 8 matches played today where you can make good money and if you are a new reader, our tips have over 90% success rate Go here>>>


Check the tips below and gamble wisely.

 DE2 (19:15) Ingolstadt v Wehen -1 Go here>>>


NL1 (19:30) Go Ahead Eagles v Waldwick -1


AT1 (20:00) Rapid Vienna v Mattersburg -1

BG1 (20:00) Levski Sofia v Etar Veliko Tarnovo -1

SE1 (20:00) Malmo v IF Sundsvall -1

NL1 (21:45) Vitesse v Utrecht -1

FR2 (21:45) Le Mans v GFC Ajaccio -1x Go here>>>


Good Luck.

   

