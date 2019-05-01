Check out our preview and tips on Barcelona v Liverpool Champions League clash-Make easy money here.

Wednesday, May 01, 2019-

All eyes will be at Camp Nou tonight when two European football heavyweights

go head to head in a mouth-watering Champions League semi-final as Barcelona host Liverpool.





Both sides have lifted the trophy on five previous occasions and are enjoying seasons which could yet go down as among the best in their illustrious respective histories. Go here>>>





Barcelona's quest for a treble is now one-third complete after they secured their 8th La Liga title in 11 years at the weekend, and they can now turn their full attention to reaching the Champions League final for the first time since 2015.





On the other hand, Liverpool are keen to redeem themselves from their final heartbreak last season where errors from goalkeeper Karius cost them dearly.









Head To Head





This will be the first meeting of these two European giants since the first knockout round of the 2006-07 competition, when Liverpool progressed on away goals courtesy of a 2-1 win at Camp Nou. Go here>>>





Liverpool are also unbeaten on four previous visits to the home of Barcelona, winning two and drawing two. Overall, the Reds edge the head-to-head record with three wins to Barca's two, and three draws.





The English outfit have won all three previous two-legged ties between these two teams, though, going on to lift the UEFA Cup in 1975-76 and again in 2000-01 after beating Barcelona on the way.





Prediction





It is hard to back against Barcelona at any stage when they have magical Messi in their ranks, but the Reds match up well against their Catalan outfit and seem to be strong in areas that Barca tend to struggle with - most notably attacking pace.





We are going for a 2-2 draw. Go here>>>



The Kenyan DAILY POST.