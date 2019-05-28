Carry your own cross! RAILA didn’t send you to steal from Kiambu people-ODM Spokesman PHILIP ETALE now shuts Governor WAITITU up for good

Tuesday May 28, 2019

-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director Philip Etale has hit out at Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu for dragging the name of Raila Odinga into his woes.





This is after Waititu blamed Raila for his last week’s arrest over corruption in Kiambu County.





Speaking in Makutano, Trans Nzoia County on Sunday, the county boss claimed that his arrest was a plot by some powerful powers to force him into dropping his support for Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid and instead shift his allegiance to Raila.





But venting on Twitter yesterday, Etale took issue with the claims, slamming Waititu for engaging in cheap and openly deceitful politics, challenging him to handle his own issues without dragging the names of others into his woes.

According to Etale, Raila has not declared any interest in a political seat come 2022 and doesn't, therefore, need any support.





"Now Waititu claims his arrest was meant to force him to support Raila Odinga. Look how cheap and deceitful can one be! Raila hasn't spoken anything about 2022. If you are alleged to have stolen, please clear your name without dragging in another person,” Etale wrote on Twitter.





