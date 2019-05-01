Busted! See where Governor WAITITU was hiding the billions he was looting from Kiambu County? This guy is a foolish looter! He has no brains at all

Friday May 24, 2019 - Jubilee nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has claimed that Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu holds a degree in corruption barely hours after the County boss was arrested over graft allegations.





According to Mwaura, the raid at Waititu's homes in Bellcrest Garden Estate on Githunguri Road and Runda and his subsequent arrest was evident that the County boss is not a learned person.





Venting on social media on Friday, Mwaura sensationally claimed that Waititu had deposited stolen public funds into his daughter's account.





This was after reports indicated his daughter's house was among those raided by the EACC detectives who carted away files and records relating to contracts issued by his administration.





"You can use corruption money to buy a degree but not education," said Mwaura.





"Going to school though will give you the knowledge that depositing stolen public funds in your daughter's account is a no brainer," he added.



