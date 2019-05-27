Bishop ALLAN KIUNA and wife KATHY celebrate son after graduating from UK High School with flying colors (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 27, 2019-

Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Reverend Kathy are proud parents after their last born son, Jeremy, graduated from a UK High School with flying colors.





Jeremy, 18, graduated from New Manchester High School and his proud parents took to social media to express their joy.





Taking to Instagram, Kathy wrote:





“My boy y’all. The graduation was too awesome. To see them give him a standing ovation brought all sorts of feelings.





“For a boy who was born at 6 months and could fit on the palm of my hand, to come this far by God’s grace? How can I have enough words to express my gratitude? Only God. Only God. Only God could do this. Gloooooory,”





See photo below.







