Big blow to RUTO as two Tanga Tanga MPs dump him for planning to impeach MATIANGI over fake gold scandal – We cannot allow you betray our son!!

Wednesday May 22, 2019-

Two lawmakers have dumped Deputy President William Ruto for planning to impeach Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, over Sh 400 million fake gold scandal.





On Sunday, allies of Deputy President vowed to impeach Matiangi over his involvement in the fake gold scandal.





In the scandal, criminals posing as international gold merchants used the name of Matiangi , President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance(NASA) leader , Raila Odinga to con United Arab Emirates(UAE) ruler , Sheikh Mohamad Al Maktoum, Sh 400 million.

Now Kitutu Chache MP, Richard Onyonka and his Nakuru Town West counterpart, Samuel Arama , said they have dumped Ruto after realizing that he is corrupt and he cannot take the country anwhere when he becomes President in 2022.





“Our Kenyan Politics is dynamic. If I take a position and find it untenable, I change the mind on it. It is true have broken up with the deputy president," Onyonka who is a member of Ruto’s Tanga Tanga group stated.





On his part, Arama asked Ruto to apologise to the Gusii community and Matiangi for trying to link him to the fake gold scandal.





Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, is said to be the mastermind of the scandal.



