Baby theft syndicate at Thika Level 5 hospital exposed - A mother cries for justice, Kenyan nurses are real DEVILS (READ)

Friday, May 24, 2019 - A woman has exposed a baby theft syndicate at Thika Level 5 hospital.





Her friend gave birth to a baby boy last Saturday and soon after giving birth, the nurses informed the mother that the young one had to be taken to the hospital’s nursery.





However, something fishy happened after the baby was allegedly taken to the nursery.





The nurses didn’t call the mother to breastfeed her new-born baby and 2 days later, they informed her that the baby was born dead.





The woman reported the matter to the police but the cops seem to be working with the rogue nurses.





She is now crying for justice.





Read the shocking post.