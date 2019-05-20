BABU OWINO says he will name a person whom RUTO sold fake gold to and conned him millions of dollars – He is pretending to clean and he stinks more than WETANGULA

Monday May 20,2019-

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has vowed to unleash a dossier that will reveal how Deputy President William Ruto has been conning foreigners millions of dollars on pretext that he will sell gold to them.





Already, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta have been mentioned in fake gold syndicate and Ruto on Saturday called for their arrest and prosecution.





Now defending Raila and Uhuru, Babu Owino said Ruto is pretending to be a clean man yet he is a patented conman worse than Wetangula.





“I know of one client whom the Deputy President sold fake gold to.Dossier coming out soon.Hatupendi ujinga,” Babu Owino wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.





In the ongoing fake gold syndicate, Wetangula and other conmen who were posing as international gold merchants conned United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Sh 4 billion.





Wetangula has mentioned Raila and Uhuru as his accomplices.



