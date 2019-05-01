Avoid mentioning MATIANGI in your Tanga Tanga rallies, he has more power than you in the current Govt - Kisii MP tells RUTO and his useless allies

Monday May 27, 2019 - An outspoken MP from Gusiiland has asked Deputy President William Ruto to avoid mentioning the name of Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, in his Tanga Tanga rallies.





Over the past one week, Ruto has been claiming that Matiangi and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, were involved in the fake gold scam.





Speaking on Monday, Borabu MP, Fred Momanyi, asked the DP to stop mentioning Matiangi in his rallies.





"They must respect Dr Matiang'i because he's working.”





“Any attacks against him will be presumed to be war against Omogusii.”





“We shall stand with him and nobody will take us back," Momanyi said.





The second term MP insisted that Ruto and his men should instead focus on service delivery instead of engaging in endless negative politics.





"I hear that they now want to impeach Matiang'i based on imaginations.”





“That's the last thing we shall allow them to do.”





“We know those stealing.”





“Let these MPs get busy,” he said.



