ATWOLI urges UHURU to issue a presidential order banning RUTO early campaigns in 2022 – don’t be a coward!

Sunday May 26, 2019

-Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to issue a presidential order stopping early 2022 campaigns.





Speaking on Saturday Atwoli asked Uhuru not to be afraid of exercising his executive powers against his deputy William Ruto.





For the last one year, Ruto has been running across the country like a headless chicken drumming his support for 2022 presidential bid.





Now Atwoli asked Uhuru to issue a decree and ban all politicians from early campaigns.

The COTU boss accused Ruto of marshaling his troops to a heightened campaign season despite the fact that the electioneering period was at least two years away.





"President Uhuru should not be a coward. He can issue a presidential directive and stop all early campaigns in the country. However, if he is afraid of his deputy, he should hand him over to me," Atwoli said.





Atwoli’s sentiments were echoed by Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, who threatened to revive the impeachment motion against Ruto in Parliament if he did not heed to the president's directive of ceasing early campaigns.



