Assistant Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya
Company Name: Safepak Limited
Position Title: Assistant Accountant – Payables
Position Type: Full time
Reports to: Financial Controller
Department: Accounts
Location: Nairobi
Position Objective: Preparation and reconciliation of accounts payables
General Responsibilities / Duties
· Prepare and process suppliers’ invoices, manual cheques and contract payments
· Ensure purchase orders, receiving and invoices are matched
· Maintenance of import files
· Preparation of suppliers’ statements and management accounts
· Costing of the end-product in relation to the current market demand
· End month stock take
· Posting of journal entries and filing of accounts documents
· Ensuring compliance of standard procedures
· Any other duties as assigned
Email: hr@ke.safepakgroup.com