Assistant Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Company Name: Safepak Limited

Position Title: Assistant Accountant – Payables

Position Type : Full time

Reports to: Financial Controller

Department: Accounts

Location: Nairobi

Position Objective: Preparation and reconciliation of accounts payables

General Responsibilities / Duties

· Prepare and process suppliers’ invoices, manual cheques and contract payments

· Ensure purchase orders, receiving and invoices are matched

· Maintenance of import files

· Preparation of suppliers’ statements and management accounts

· Costing of the end-product in relation to the current market demand

· End month stock take

· Posting of journal entries and filing of accounts documents

· Ensuring compliance of standard procedures

· Any other duties as assigned