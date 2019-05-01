ANN WAIGURU now reveals what she loves about RAILA and hates RUTO for it - She may even decline the DP’s offer to be his running mate in 2022

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has revealed why she may consider being a running mate to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga rather than Deputy President William Ruto come 2022.





Speaking during an interview, Waiguru said she supports constitutional amendments, an idea which is backed fully by Raila Odinga and which is not supported by Ruto and his team.





She supports Raila Odinga’s idea to expand the Executive by creating a powerful Prime Minister’s position with two deputies and a ceremonial President.





“The referendum should resolve the national leadership issues.”





“We thought that the presidential system would resolve the issues of representation but this has not happened.”





“That is why there is need for expansion of space at the top to make people feel represented,” she said.





Waiguru has hosted Deputy President William Ruto a couple times before reducing her engagement with him.





Also, she held talks with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.



