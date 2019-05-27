Ambassador YVONNE KHAMATI expecting first child with her wealthy Nigerian hubby (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 27, 2019 - Career diplomat, Ambassador Yvonne Khamati, is pregnant for her wealthy Nigerian hubby.





The 39-year old took to social media to flaunt her growing baby bump with the caption:

'Well then life happens'.





This comes barely a year after she got engaged to the wealthy Nigerian lawyer by the name Yakubu Laiwola.





Khamati has a daughter, Zalika Khamati, from her first marriage that ended in divorce.





“He was a violent man and I thank Ida Odinga and Education CS Amina Mohamed who got me out of that relationship,” she said of the marriage that was annulled in court.





Yvonne became the youngest ever envoy in Kenya when she was appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Kenya to Ethiopia in 2007, aged 24.





See photos below.