Alinidanganya yeye ni virgin lakini hutaamini kilichotokea nilipofungua mzigo - MAN calls Milele FM and shocks listeners (AUDIO)

, , , , , 06:26

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - A frustrated man from Ruiru called Milele FM and narrated how he had an awful sex experience with a lady who lied to him that she is a virgin.

According to this poor boychild, he met the lady and they started dating.

The lady refused to open her servers to him, claiming that he must prove he is serious.

Apparently, she used to brag to him that she is a virgin and the man was very eager to open her servers for the first time.

The poor man agreed to be patient and wait until the day the lady decides to dish out her fresh goodies that have never been touched before to him.

They went for a date in Naivasha where he opened his girlfriend’s servers for the first time.
However, he got the shock of his life after opening the servers.

He thought he was test driving a new Mercedes Benz from DT Dobie but he ended up  driving an old Toyota that has been over-used.

Listen to him speak on Milele FM, Eh! Eh!

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

  1. Anonymous
    21 May 2019 at 07:01

    katiba mzee

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno