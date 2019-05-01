Aliambia Bibi Yangu, ‘Nikikupea Kazi utafanya Hivo,’ Bibi Yangu sasa ako na Kazi. Can I Chase Her

Kuna vitu hufanya mwanaume alie and I am one of them. I am so bitter not because my wife is employed but because of what she did to me.





My wife did Business Management from NIBS and she has been jobless for 3 years. My issue with her started a month ago when I invited a fisi friend to my house. The friend had come for a football match over the weekend.





My phone rang as we were watching the match and I went outside the house to receive it.As I was talking to my mother over the phone,I heard my friend chatting with my wife and one question he asked her almost made me chase him.He asked,” Nikikupea Kazi utafanya Hivo?I almost ended the call but decided to hear them talk more.





In the conversation,he also told her,”chukua hii number unipigie wakati mzee hayuko karibu tuongee”.





Two weeks ago my wife came home telling me she has gotten a job.It was at around 8pm and the whole day she wasn’t in the house.When I asked about who gave her the job,she said it was her friend.But one thing that made me more jealous is a message I got in her phone,which said,”sooo sweet”.The message was from my friend who had earlier come to my house.





Ever since she got a job my friend has not been receiving my calls,my wife has also become so rude.I fear that they might have had intimacy for my wife to get a job.What I need is your advice.Can I divorce her?





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



