AISHA JUMWA will make RAILA ODINGA die of a heart attack – See the big announcement she has made! It is over for ODM in 2022

Thursday May 23, 2019 - Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has once again made an announcement that will surprise Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and his lieutenants.





On Wednesday, Jumwa, who is an ODM rebel, announced that she is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in International Leadership and Governance at the International Leadership University and hopes to succeed Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, in 2022.





“The ambition is there, I will vie in Kilifi County come 2022 to work for my people,” the vocal MP said.





The 43 year old suggested that she has always wanted to run for Governor since 2015 and she says the vision is closer to reality.





“It's time to take a bigger responsibility for the people of Kilifi,” she says.





“I was the first woman to be elected under the new Constitution as the Woman MP of Kilifi, then I shifted the goalpost to a single constituency and won as well.”





“I feel I have something big to offer, thus my resolve,” Jumwa said.





This is a big surprise to Raila Odinga and his orphans because they expelled Jumwa from ODM hoping that she will fall politically.





The MP was expelled for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.



