After predicting Peru's earthquake on Sunday, Prophet DAVID OWUOR prophesies Kenya's next President after UHURU - RAILA and RUTO may commit suicide

Tuesday May 28,2019

-Repentance and Holiness Prophet, David Owuor, has once again threw Kenyans into a spin after he predicted the next president after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.





In a statement on Monday , Owuor who predicted the Sunday ‘s earthquake in Peru, said while fasting in Sinai , Israel, for 40 days , he saw Nairobi Governor , Mike Sonko, seated on the throne after President Uhuru Kenyatta departure.





“While praying and fasting in the wilderness for 40 days, I saw Sonko seated on the throne,” Owuor claimed.





Owuor insisted that it was God himself who revealed to him that Sonko will be the next President of Kenya.





The flamboyant preacher said that God brought him a vision where he saw Mike Sonko sitting on the throne while dressed in a white garment with a crown on his head.





“He was holding a golden staff as a symbol of power, giving directives,” Owuor said.

This is a surprise to Kenyans since they were hoping that it is either Deputy President William Ruto or NASA leader, Raila Odinga, who will succeed the Son of Jomo.



