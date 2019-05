After finding my husband cheating on me with my sister I was forced to do this

I went on with my usual activities without mentioning anything, but I could sometimes see the signals my husband would send my sister. Especially when they thought I was not aware. Ignoring everything and pretending to be unsuspecting was the only way I would catch them red-handed. After about two weeks, I went through his phone again. This time it turned out he had sent my sister KSh5,200 yet I was the one who would pay her the KSh8,000 we had agreed in the contract. This made me furious and I realised if I continued pretending, things would only get worse. I went to town, bought a CCTV camera and secretly fitted it inside my sister's bedroom. After two weeks I took the camera to my office and watched how events unfolded in my house. I couldn’t believe my eyes. In the span of one week, I saw my sister getting intimate with my husband three times without protection. I cried at my desk, asking God how He could let my husband do this to me. It was painful!