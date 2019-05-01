After finding my husband cheating on me with my sister I was forced to do this

I will not bring any of my sisters to my house. Two years ago my sister came to live in my house in Rongai. She had completed school and I thought it was a good idea to have her in my house. She would help me take care of my children as I did not want to hire house girls. I talked with my husband to see whether he was comfortable with the idea, he said yes. I sent my sister KSh2,000 for transport and told her to come the following Monday. After receiving my sister at my house and allocating her duties, we agreed I would pay her KSh8,000 per month as a 'thank you.'





For three months everything was okay. I was excited because my children were fine and my husband was always praising her for helping us. Little did I know I brought a snake into my home. Usually, I leave my house ahead of my husband. I work in a bank in the Nairobi CBD and my husband works at an NGO in Karen. He leaves home at 9am but I am forced to go to work before 6am because of traffic at Langata Road. Before I would leave I would make sure my sister is out of bed and is busy in the sitting room or kitchen. My issues with my husband started in October last year.





One day he had gone to the bathroom and forgot his phone in the sitting room. It started ringing and I answered the call. It was his mother at the other end and we talked for a while. She asked me to tell my husband to call later on. Something I was feeling directed me to check his photos. In every human being, there is a sixth sense which always drives us. I started scrolling through the images, and to my surprise, I found a photo my husband had taken with my sister in her bedroom. In the photo, he was bare-chested and my sister was wearing only a night dress. My sister’s head was resting on my husband’s chest. I quickly forwarded the photo to my phone and kept quiet. There was something going on between them!





I went on with my usual activities without mentioning anything, but I could sometimes see the signals my husband would send my sister. Especially when they thought I was not aware. Ignoring everything and pretending to be unsuspecting was the only way I would catch them red-handed. After about two weeks, I went through his phone again. This time it turned out he had sent my sister KSh5,200 yet I was the one who would pay her the KSh8,000 we had agreed in the contract. This made me furious and I realised if I continued pretending, things would only get worse. I went to town, bought a CCTV camera and secretly fitted it inside my sister's bedroom. After two weeks I took the camera to my office and watched how events unfolded in my house. I couldn’t believe my eyes. In the span of one week, I saw my sister getting intimate with my husband three times without protection. I cried at my desk, asking God how He could let my husband do this to me. It was painful!





That evening, I went home with the video. After we had taken supper, I called my husband and my sister to come to the table and watch something interesting, they had thought it was something else. I put it in the laptop and started playing. What happened next almost cost my life. The two started beating me out of anger. Afterwards my husband went to the bedroom, called my sister and told her to throw out my clothes. Within thirty minutes, all my things were outside the house.





They chased me out and shut the door. I was forced to go and sleep in my neighbour’s house. The following morning I went back to with my parents home. I arrived and told them what had transpired. My mother called my husband and asked him why he had done the things he had done. She ordered my sister to return home immediately. This is the answer she received instead: ”I am in love with Eunice (my younger sister). I have decided to marry her and she is pregnant.I am done with her elder sister. Period.”





Since then, I had been living with my parents and we have never seen our sister. I had tried to call my husband several times but he never answered any of my calls. By January I had almost given up and I had decided to continue with life as a single parent. Something came to my mind, I had to fight for my family. As I was figuring out a solution, one of my neigbours suggested I contact Dr Mugwenu. I had heard about the herbalist but never took his work seriously since I had never faced such a challenge before.





She informed me that in 2015 she was facing a similar problem and out of desperation, she was forced to seek his help. She is now living happily with her husband.





Out of desperation, I called him to inquire whether he was in a position to help me. From his explanation, I said to myself, 'let me give him a try.' A month after I visited the doctor, my husband and sister fell out and he chased her away. What excited me most was that my husband contacted me and said he had decided to give me a chance. As I write this, I am back and my sister is gone. I am happy!





