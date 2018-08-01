African players tipped to shine in the Premier League next season

Now that the English Premier League season has drawn to a close after a memorable and nail-biting campaign, teams begin to look ahead towards the 2019/2020 season. With recruitment high on the list of clubs’ priorities in the summer months, there are many African players tipped to shine in the new season. Here’s a few of the best currently in the Premier League.





Wilfred Ndidi





Leicester City signed Wilfred Ndidi for £17million from Belgian First Division side Genk in January 2017, he was touted as a replacement for N’golo Kante. With a similar playing style to the indefatigable Kante, Ndidi looks to get on the ball, break up play and shield the defence. A role that will become vital in a Leicester side who increasingly look to get forward in numbers under an attack-minded Brendan Rogers. With 38 appearances in 2018/19, Ndidi, who was named in France Football magazine’s 2018 African team of the year is expected to continue as a mainstay of the Leicester midfield well into 2020.





Victor Wanyama





As Tottenham Hotspur look set to continue with a very conservative recruitment policy in the coming season, Victor Wanyama, an ever-present in the Spurs midfield and in great form all season will undoubtedly be expected to shine once again in the forthcoming campaign. A free-flowing Spurs side relies heavily on a defensive midfielder of Wanyama’s quality to stitch the midfield and defence together, providing cover for a forward-thinking Tottenham team. There’s no reason why Kenyan national team captain Wanyama won’t continue to enjoy this role next season.





Eric Bailly





After a somewhat disappointing season for Manchester United, Eric Bailly will be looking to push on next year in a remodelled squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Bailly has been unlucky with injuries and as part of an inconsistent United defence, but the big Ivorian centre-back certainly has plenty of pace and power in his locker, and will be looking to bounce back next season.





Sadio Mané





Senegal’s Sadio Mané played an important role in Liverpool’s title-chasing season last term - in a title race that went to the wire. He will need to be at his prolific best again next year if Liverpool want to find themselves odds on in football betting markets to finish top and lift the title. Mané’s partnership with fellow African star Salah will certainly need to be reprised once more if he wants to enjoy another productive season in front of goal.





Alex Iwobi





Nigeria’s talented young forward Alex Iwobi has had to compete with proven goal scorers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to earn a place in Arsenal’s starting 11 this season. Although he’s had a relatively low return on the goal front with just 3 strikes to his name, Iwobi has often been pushed out wide from a central position. Next season Iwobi will be keen to get himself amongst the goals on a much more regular basis, to fight for his place as Arsenal’s focal striker.





Plenty of transfer business is expected to be done over the summer months as clubs gear up for next season. It’s clear that next term will be another strong showing for African players in England, with a few new additions expected to join the continent’s contingent of stars in the English Premier League.