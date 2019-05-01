Accounts Clerk Job in Kenya

We are looking to hire an

Accounts Clerk

to work in the Accounts department who will be responsible for assisting the accountants in running the accounts department and maintaining financial reports.





Responsibilities

· Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports

· Answers accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations.

· Prepare customers statements.

· Ensure invoice received, credit notes, Reconciliation of ledgers, collection targets, and Collections.

· posting invoices verifies vender accounts reconciliation, VAT, Debit notes, Cheque payments, payments and expense reports.

· Maintains financial records for subsidiary companies by analyzing balance sheets and general ledger accounts.

· Reconciles general and subsidiary bank accounts by gathering and balancing information.

· Provides financial status information by preparing special reports; completing special projects.

· Corrects errors by posting adjusting journal entries.

· Reconcile accounts payable and receivables

· Maintains general ledger accounts by reconciling accounts receivable detail and control accounts; adjusting entries for amortizations prepaids; analyzing and reconciling retainage and accounts payable ledgers; preparing fixed asset depreciation and accruals.

· Secures financial information by completing database backups; keeping information confidential.

Accomplishes

· Prepares special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.

· Prepare asset, liability and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information

· Reconcile financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information

· Secure financial information by completing database backups

· Verify, allocate, post and reconcile transactions

· Produce error-free accounting reports and present their result and provide technical support and advice on management

· Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures

· Participate in financial standards setting and in forecast process

· Provide input into department’s goal setting process

· Prepare financial statements and produce budget according to schedule

· Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance

· Support month-end and year-end close process

· Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls

Qualifications

· Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles

· Experience with creating financial statements

· Excellent accounting software user and administration skills preferably SAP

· Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Accounts.

· 2 years’ experience as an accounts clerk.

· Ability to do both accounts payable and receivables

Competencies

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills

· Intermediate understanding of accounting and reporting standards, gaining experience in researching as it relates to accounting issues

Qualified candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to recruit@hrmconnection.com before 10th June 2019 end of day.