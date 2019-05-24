A word for him?Here’s the Nyeri magistrate who jailed a woman for 30 years for trafficking bhang worth Ksh 2,820(PHOTOs).

Friday, May 24, 2019

-There was uproar on social media after a Nyeri Court sentenced a woman to 30 years in prison after she was found guilty of trafficking bhang worth Ksh 2,820.





The accused, Rose Wanjiru, was convicted by Nyeri Principal Magistrate Harrison Adika to serve 3 decades in jail without an option of a fine.





The Netizens unleashed their wrath on the magistrate for giving the woman such a punitive sentence yet corrupt politicians who have looted billions of shillings and done worse things are walking free.





Here are photos of the Nyeri Magistrate identified as, Harrison Andika, who sentenced the poor woman to 30 years in jail for trafficking bhang worth Ksh 2, 820.







