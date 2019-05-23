Al-Shabaab suicide bomber wrestled to the ground and detained, the idiot was attempting mass massacre(PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 23, 2019

-A suicide bomber wearing a suicide vest was wrestled to the ground and detained in Guri El Town, Central Somali.





According to a Somali journalist, the suicide bomber tried to blow himself up at a parade to commemorate a group of Somali fighters who died fighting the dreaded terror group, Al-Shabaab.





He was heading towards the VIP area where senior Government officials were seated before he was intercepted.

