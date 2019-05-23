Al-Shabaab suicide bomber wrestled to the ground and detained, the idiot was attempting mass massacre(PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 23, 2019-A suicide bomber wearing a suicide vest was wrestled to the ground and detained in Guri El Town, Central Somali.

According to a Somali journalist, the suicide bomber tried to blow himself up at a parade to commemorate a group of Somali  fighters who died fighting the dreaded  terror group,  Al-Shabaab.

He was heading towards the VIP area where senior Government officials were seated   before he was intercepted.
