3 Dubai hotels start expelling Kenyans over the fake gold scandal that has implicated WETANGULA and RAILA – Never joke with SHEIKH AL MAKTOUM!!

Monday May 20, 2019 - The saga surrounding the fake gold scandal has started to have ripple effects on Kenyans working in the Middle East after several Dubai hotels sacked Kenyan workers.





In the saga, Kenyans posing as international gold merchants conned United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruler, Sheikh Al Maktoum, Sh 4 billion under the pretext that they will sell him gold from Democratic Republic of Congo.





Last week, Sheikh Maktoum wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta and warned him that he will expel all Kenyans working in Dubai and Qatar if the Kenyan Government refuses to refund Sh 4 billion he was conned.





According to celebrated blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, some 3 hotels in Dubai have started expelling Kenyans over the diplomatic tiff between the Sheikh and Kenya’s Government.





“Some 3 Dubai hotels ordered to sack Kenyans w orking in the hotels. Seems like this is going to be a serious fight!” Alai said on Monday.





Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, who is the mastermind of the scam, has named President Uhuru Kenyatta, National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, as his accomplices.



